Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Udaipur Wedding: Guests to be served pure DESI breakfast? Menu to include...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding will feature a lavish desi breakfast, with nearly 100 guests attending their intimate celebration at ITC Mementos. Read on to know what's on the menu.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur Wedding: The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is now the centre of attention. But there haven't been any significant upgrades yet. Meanwhile, a few pieces of information on their wedding have been gathered by NDTV. This particular development relates to the breakfast that will be provided during the wedding. Everything at Vijay and Rashmika's wedding is expected to have an Indian flair. Every meal that is consumed with great pleasure in India will be included, especially for breakfast.

Virosh's wedding breakfast menu to include...

When considering the entire nation, it will cover everything from Punjab's small bhaturas to South Indian idli dosa. Vijay and Rashmika's wedding is taking place at ITC Hotels' Mementos, a serene retreat nestled in the Aravallis.

How much do ITC Mementos rooms cost?

A 45-square-meter villa for four people costs around ₹35,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees), while a premium suite costs about ₹71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees), according to the ITC Hotels' Mementos website. According to the photos, the property has breathtaking views of the Aravallis, and the room has a lovely gazebo and a private outdoor pool.

Rashmika-Vijay wedding: Guest list

The couple wanted a small, private ceremony, so they picked this location with seclusion in mind. According to reports, there will be about 100 guests attending the three-day wedding. The couple will take a commercial trip to Udaipur with fifty of their closest friends and family.

Family of Virosh to arrive in Udaipur today?

Rashmika and Vijay gave a preview of their celebrations ahead of their lavish wedding reception. The couple threw a modest party last night just for their closest friends, according to TOI. It is anticipated that the relatives of the bride and groom will arrive in Udaipur today, February 24.

Rashmika-Vijay haldi, mehendi ceremony

The Mehendi ceremony will begin the pre-wedding celebrations for the soon-to-be wedded pair today, Tuesday, February 24. According to India Today, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 25, Virosh's Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning, and later in the evening, there will be a lively Sangeet celebration.

