Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to order curbing reviews of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on ticketing platforms: ‘Happy to…’

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared his views on order curbing reviews of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, on ticketing platforms. Here is what he said.

Popular South superstar Vijay Deverakonda recently reacted to the court orders restricting reviews of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on ticketing platforms. He called the development both reassuring and unsettling. Notably, the order was made with an aim to curb organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings, which often target the movie ahead of release. Chiranjeevi, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranthi. The film is expected to be one of the major holiday releases of the year. So, the film might have faced review manipulation online.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say about order curbing reviews of Chiranjeevi’s film?

Reacting to this, Vijay Deverakonda came in support of it and wrote a long note on X. He tweeted, “Happy and Sad to see this - Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together? Since the Days of Dear Comrade i first began to see the shocking politics of organised attacks. My voice all these years fell on deaf ears - i was told nobody can stop a good film. And every producer and director who then make a film with me, soon realises the scale of the issue.”

The actor added, “I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and dreams of many who will come like me and after me.. I am glad it is now out in the open and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself. This will not solve the problem entirely but become one less thing to worry about. For now lets wish #MSG and all other Sankrathi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays.”

Happy and Sad to see this - Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together? Since the Days of Dear Comrade i first began… pic.twitter.com/gF55B8nXqt — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2026

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The movie is about a security officer, who is protecting his estranged wife and kids from a venngful ex-cop, which sees chance to rebuild their relationship. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh Daggubati, Catherine Tresa and VTV Ganesh in key roles. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sushmita Konidela, Sahu Garapati. The movie is slated to be released on Monday, January 12.

