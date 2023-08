Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha announced Kushi early last year. A grand pooja was held as a part of the launch of the film and the makers began shooting for the film in April and even celebrated Samantha's birthday on the sets of the film in Kashmir. After taking a short break, the makers began the second schedule and after that, the film's shooting was stalled for quite a long time. This happened as Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda calls himself lucky to be an actor in this pan India era

For more than eight months, the shoot was put on hold as Samantha was in a position to take part in the shoot. Vijay Deverakonda, though he had other commitments, did not show any kind of frustration towards what was happening. He waited until Samantha got cured and then began shooting for the film again. When asked about it, he said, "I can't imagine anyone else but Samantha in this character. I was ready to wait as long as she needed to get cured. I would have waited even it took her 10 years to come back to the sets of the film."

Adding to this, director Shiva Nirvana said that he wrote the character keeping Samantha in mind and that he's a huge fan of her. Samantha and Shiva Nirvana earlier worked together for Majili which was another blockbuster hit.

Regarding his professional commitments, Vijay is currently engaged in filming his upcoming movie under the direction of Parasuram. This director-actor duo previously collaborated on the successful film Geetha Govindam, which marked another triumph in Vijay's career. Joining him in this new venture is Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Furthermore, Vijay has yet another project in the pipeline, to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Moving on to the movie Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, it features notable performances by Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna.