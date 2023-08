Trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi is out today and it is taking the internet by storm for its content and being quite a beautiful one. At the trailer release press meet that's been held in Hyderabad today, Vijay spoke to the media about the movie, working with Samantha and a lot more. The actor will be seen playing a lover boy on the screen and also a husband to Samantha, who plays Kushi. When asked about what is important for him when in a relationship, the actor shared some interesting points.

Vijay said that it is important to understand to each other when in a relationship. He said, "I think when in a relationship, it is important to love each other first. They have to stand with each other, have each other's back. Love is all about partnership and companionship."

For quite some time now, there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been dating each other. Amid these rumours, Vijay's comments about love and companionship are spreading like wild fire.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together for Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Later, they were spotted together during various incidents and the duo went on vacations together quite a good number of times.

Rashmika was spotted at Vijay Deverakonda's house during an Instagram live and fans could spot the same background in her pictures and Vijay's pictures.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has a couple of films lined up. He's working for a film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri and Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Sreeleela and Mrunal Thakur are playing the leading ladies in these films respectively.