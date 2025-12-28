Vijay Thalapathy makes THIS announcement at Jana Nayagan audio launch: ‘Stepping away…’

Vijay Thalapathy recently attended the audio launch of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan, where he announced his retirement. Here is what he said at the event. Read on.

Actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy recently attended the audio launch of his upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan. At the event, he announced that he had decided to ‘give up’ on cinema to stand up for his fans, as they have given up everything for him. The emotional address is going to be shocking for his fans and followers as the superstar announced his retirement plans. The event was held on December 27 in Malaysia, which drew one lakh fans. The gathering entered the Malaysian book of records for the largest audience at such events. Notably, Malaysia is considered home to the world of largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Vijay Thalapathy announces retirement from cinema

At the event, Vijay Thalapathy said, “When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself.”

He was also heard saying, “For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema.”

"I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning, supporting me relentlessly for 33 years. I entered cinema hoping to build a small sand house, but you gave me a palace. That’s why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them. This Vijay will repay his debt of gratitude,” he also said.

For the final time, Vijay Thalapathy was seen dancing to Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan. The audience erupted into loud cheers and claps, celebrating his memorable on-screen journey.

About Jana Nayagan movie

The movie is about a man who is adamant about getting with a powerful businessman, who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issue amicably. Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessy, Mamitha Baiju, Anirudh Ravichander, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Lohith Nk, and Venkat K. Narayana under the production company of KVN Productions. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

