Vijay Thalapathy-Sangeetha's divorce: Amid linkup rumours with Trisha Krishnan, NEW update goes VIRAL

Vijay Thalapathy has been in news ever since his wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce. Read on to know what the latest development is about.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 4, 2026 8:45 AM IST

Vijay Thalapathy's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam's decision to file for divorce after 27 years of marriage left many shocked. However, what came as a bigger shock was that Sangeetha filed for divorce from husband, Vijay Thalapathy because of his extramarital affair with an actress. To protect the actress' privacy, the name wasn't included in her divorce petition. If recent reports are to go by, Vijay Thalapathy may want to settle the case.

A divorce petition from Sangeetha Sornalingam against Thalapathy Vijay has surfaced online, which includes her allegations of his unfaithfulness and abusive behaviour. New information indicates that Vijay and Sangeetha's marriage started to deteriorate during the first months of 2021. The star wife wanted to end their marriage through mutual divorce, but the TVK Chief stayed uncooperative after their reconciliation attempts failed. Thalapathy Vijay reportedly wanted to stay married to his wife because he believed it would help his political ambitions.

Vijay wanted to resolve marital problems with wife?

The recent updates show that the popular actor-politician prefers to resolve his marital problems with his estranged wife outside of family court. The latest reports by Tamil Filmibeat suggest that Thalapathy Vijay wants to reach an 'out of court' settlement with Sangeetha Sornalingam, and he has conducted several talks with her regarding this matter.

Vijay wishes to settle the dispute, offers ₹250 crore?

The Jana Nayagan actor currently talks to his estranged wife about a settlement that would cost him Rs 250 crore. Sangeetha and the couple's two children, Jason, Sanjay and Divya Saasha, will receive this massive sum of money. The distribution of this amount has not been revealed yet. The parties involved reached an agreement which allows them to withdraw the divorce petition when they achieve a mutual settlement.

The TVK Chief's close associates indicate that this move will help Vijay maintain family dignity and private matters. The actor-politician has no intention of dealing with his divorce case and the allegations which Sangeetha Sornalingam included in her divorce papers.

