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Vijay Thalapathy’s last film Jana Nayagan to release after Yash’s Toxic? Here’s what we know

Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but due to lack of CBFC certification the film has not hit theatres yet. However, new report claims new release date.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 28, 2026 2:41 PM IST

Vijay Thalapathy’s last film Jana Nayagan to release after Yash’s Toxic? Here’s what we know
Jana Nayagan

Vijay Thalapathy’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, Jana Nayagan. It is an action film, but its release is constantly getting delayed. Earlier it was supposed to be a big release of the year 2026, but now due to censorship and other reasons, its date is not being decided. According to reports, this film can now be released after Yash and Geethu Mohandas's film Toxic.

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What was Jana Nayagan release date?

Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but it could not happen due to lack of approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). There was a delay in getting the certificate for the film, which completely changed the release plan. However, now there are reports that the censor process may be completed soon, but by then the release of the film has already been delayed considerably.

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Why is Vijay’s film delayed?

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have also had an impact on the film's release. Earlier it was expected that the film could be released in May, but now the makers are considering pushing it further. It is not considered right to release the film during the election time, so the team is waiting for the right time, so that the film gets a good response.

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Jana Nayagan OTT agreement cancelled?

Another major concern for the film is its OTT deal. According to reports by Valai Pechu, the streaming partner may have cancelled its agreement due to repeated delays. This has increased the pressure on the producers, as digital rights generate good revenue. Now the makers are re-thinking the entire release strategy and also focusing on the financial planning.

Jana Nayagan release date

According to reports, Jana Nayagan may now be released in June or July 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is promoted to be Vijay's last. The story of the film is about a former police officer who adopts a girl and makes her strong. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj. Now fans are just waiting for its release date.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Jana Nayagan Original Release Date Jana Nayagan Release Date Jana Nayagan Release Date Update Vijay Thalapathy’s Last Film Vijay Thalapathy’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Yash Toxic