Vijay Varma and are the talk of the town after the latter confirmed their relationship. The Darlings actor opened up on his personal life stating that there is a lot of love and he is happy. His statement comes days after Tamannaah confessed about dating him and called him her happy place. Both who have not worked together earlier will be seen in Lust Stories 2.

In a recent interview, Vijay Varma was questioned about people's interest in his personal life. According to him, his work should do the talking more than his personal life. The actor told Janice Sequeira he will speak when the right time comes. But he has confirmed that there is a lot of love in his life right now and he is happy. On being asked why he prefers people to not talk about his personal life, Vijay said he wants his work to speak, rather than his personal matters.

and Vijay Varma were rumoured to be dating each other after they were caught kissing on camera during a New Year's party in Goa. Their alleged kissing video went viral and sparked their relationship rumours. However, both remained tight-lipped neither confirmed their relationship nor denied. Tamannaah finally took a call to confirm their status publically. In an interview for their upcoming web series Lust Stories 2, the actress decided to openly speak about hit.

A few days ago Tamannaah made it official while speaking to Film Companion. Addressing her dating rumours with Vijay Varma she said both of them as actors and as people get along since they let each other be them without trying to tweak anything which is not in their comfort. She said when there are two fully-evolved people there is no need to direct them. She mentioned that both live their lives and they don’t need to tell each other what to do. She feels that is respect is so unspoken. She also confessed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are paired opposite each other in the Netflix film Lust Stories 2. It is an anthology film and both are part of one of the stories. Lust Stories 2 will stream from 29th June 2023.