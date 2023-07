Putting a full stop to the speculations, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally confirmed that they are dating each other. Their chemistry was unmissable in Netflix’s four-part anthology Lust Stories 2. The way the couple speak fondly about each other in interviews proves that they are head-over-heels in love. So, when does Vijay plan on getting married? Not anytime soon it seems. In an interview with a media portal, the Darlings actor opened up about how he “dodges” the question about his marriage, despite being pressurised by his mother. Also Read - Here’s why Tamannaah Bhatia is not making public appearance with Vijay Varma amid their relationship being called a publicity stunt? [Exclusive]

Vijay Varma on marriage

Vijay Varma, while speaking with DNA, revealed that belonging to a Marwari family, marriage was always the topic of discussion. He chose to deliberately ignore the discussions, and focus on his work instead. “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of marriageable age at 16. So, all this began very early... On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too. But I never gave much bhaav (attention) to it because I knew I had my career as a question mark in front of me. I had my blinders on, and I was just looking at my career,” said Vijay. Also Read - Vijay Varma says he is madly in love with Tamannaah Bhatia amid allegations of their relationship being a publicity stunt

Vijay Varma’s mother pressurises him for marriage

Vijay Varma also spoke about how his mother repeatedly asks him to get married. The actor successfully evades the question convincing his mother that he is living the life of his dreams. “My mother still asks me. On every phone call, she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life,” said Vijay. Also Read - Vijay Varma reveals why he does not talk about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Trending Now

Vijay Varma’s next projects

Vijay Varma kickstarted 2023 on a good note. Besides Lust Stories 2, he received critical acclaim for his performance in the Amazon Prime web series Dahaad. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles, Dahaad left a lasting impact on fans. Vijay, best known for essaying the role of an antagonist, will be seen slipping into the shoes of a cop for his upcoming thriller series Kaalkoot.

Kaalkoot’s trailer has rightfully grabbed the eyeballs for its suspenseful storyline, about a dejected police officer who is sent to investigate a case of acid attack. Kaalkoot will start streaming on JioCinema on July 27.