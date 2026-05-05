Vijay Varma outshines Karan Johar in fashion game? Fans call former 'MET ka King'

Matka King actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to put out a couple of AI-generated photos. What were these about? Read on.

Vijay Varma outshines Karan Johar in fashion game? Fans call former 'MET ka King'

Indian celebrities and art continues to take the centerstage on the global stage. Interestingly, the 2026 Met Gala too saw several Indian stars, celebrities and designers showcase their art. For instance, Isha Ambani won hearts when she posed for photos in a gold Gaurav Gupta sari-gown paired with a diamond-studded blouse. Similarly, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumar made heads turn in Prabal Gurung creation. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra too attended fashion's biggest night in creations that put the focus on Indian art and artisans.

Did Vijay Varma give Karan Johar a run for his money?

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram account to share a couple of AI-generated photos of himself from Met Gala. As evident from the photos, Vijay is seen dressed as his

popular character Brij Bhatti from the recently-released web series Matka King. He put out the post with the caption that read, "Cotton market se MET gala Tak.. Brij Bhatti ka style chalta hai (sic)." Check out the post below...

How have netizens reacted to Vijay's viral photos?

Within minutes of Vijay Varma’s latest post going viral, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. Many were quick to dissect every detail of his look. One post read, "Lekin sir, woh Gemini ka watermark...". Next comment read, ""MET" ka King..apana seth ...". Another netizen posted, "Kolhapuri’s from Prada?" A few other viral comments read, "Met gala BTS when?", "Brij Bhatti Sahab, u killed it", "Waa socha nahi tha Brij Bhatti iss avatar mai paaye jayenge in met gala. Looking handsome".

Vijay Varma dating Aaliyah Qureishi?

Vijay Varma has been getting massive applause for his impeccable performance in recent show Matka King. The star was in news recently also for being spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai with Aaliyah Qureishi. For the unversed, Aaliyah is popular for her appearance in Jawan. The two were photographed by paps as they made an exit out of a Japanese-style eatery. They were later seen chatting inside a car.

Prime Video’s series, Matka King - which featured Vijay Varma as the protagonist - is set in the 1960s. It is based in Mumbai that was changing quickly to a cosmopolitan city. The series explains the period by focusing on gambling and its impact on commoners. It also shows how the protagonist, Brij Bhatti, begins his own gambling den with his rules and innovations.

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