Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia make for one good looking couple. The duo, who met during the shoot of their web series Lust Stories, became one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood after they publicly admitted to seeing each other. While both Tamannaah and Vijay haven't shied away from talking about how fond they are of each other, Vijay recently revealed why he never wanted to date an actress in his life and how meeting Tamannaah changed his perspective.

Vijay Varma changed his ‘no dating an actress’ policy for Tamannaah Bhatia

In a recent interview, Vijay opened up about his personal life and spoke about dating Tamannaah Bhatia. Talking to Film Companion, Vijay revealed why did not want to date an actress. "When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry," the actor said in an interview.

Vijay also revealed what changed after meeting Tamannaah and added, "So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making."

Vijay Varma says Tamannaah Bhatia brought ‘perspective’ in his life

The Darlings star also opened up about how his lady love Tamannaah brought perspective into his life. “Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately."

What Tamannaah said about dating Vijay Varma

Earlier in an interview, Tamannaah too was seen gushing over her new love and spoke about how she organically bonded with Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. We think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals,” the actor said in an interview with Film Companion.