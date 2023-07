Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been the talk of the town for their professional life as well as personal life. Vijay and Tamannaah recently surprised everyone with their fantastic acting chops in web series released in the last couple of months. And adding to the same were their relationship rumours which they confirmed before Lust Stories 2, their first outing as co-stars came out on Netflix. For many months it was just speculation and the love birds have been spotted in and around the city too. However, apart from promotions, they did not much speak about their relationship. And now, Vijay Varma reveals why... Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actor Kumud Mishra reveals if there was awkwardness while doing intimate scenes with Kajol [Exclusive]

Vijay Varma talks about why he does not talk about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

In a chat with an online entertainment news portal, the Dahaad actor was asked why he doesn't talk much about Tamannaah and his relationship. In his defence, Vijay says that he has never spoken about his relationships throughout his career so far. And adds, that he would like to maintain it that way. But Vijay Varma does add that there's a time and space for everything and when it comes, he will talk about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. "But as of now, I'm too shy and hence I wouldn't like to dwell too much into it," the Gully Boy actor tells ETimes. Also Read - Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma and more top 10 actors who shined on OTT in the first half of 2023

Vijay adds that his relationship is a very private and precious aspect of his life and he wants to keep it that way. Well, it was Tamannaah who confirmed their relationship when she called Vijay her happy place. They have since been grabbing headlines every day for some reason or the other. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 diva Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an ‘equal partner’, know why

Trending Now

Vijay Varma reveals if his relationship is a publicity stunt

Vijay Varma was asked about his relationship with Tamannaah being a publicity stunt when the actor reacted to it saying that it is fairly understood that he is indeed dating the actress. He further quips, "I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has Kaalkoot with Shweta Tripathi Sharma. It is a riveting thriller in which Shweta plays an acid attack victim while Varma plays a cop.