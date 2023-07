Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fans are swooning over their love story and cannot wait for them to tie the knot soon. While the Lust Stories 2 actors fans are going gaga over their chemistry, there are speculations that their love story is fake and that it was only a publicly stunt for their first film together, which is Lust Stories 2. If you are disappointed with this news, you can cheer up as the hero has come out and openly admitted his love for his heroine. Vijay Varma, who has proven his mettle as an actor, spoke about his relationship with the Baahubali actress and cleared the air around the speculations that their affair is a publicity stunt. Talking to GQ, the Lust Stories 2 actor said, "I am happy and madly in love with her. I think it's fairly understood now that we are dating each other". Also Read - Vijay Varma reveals why he does not talk about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia had called Vijay her happy place, and in an interview with Film Companion, she said," He is a person whom I care deeply about. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, and then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down." Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actor Kumud Mishra reveals if there was awkwardness while doing intimate scenes with Kajol [Exclusive]

Recently, Vijay Varma was all praise for his lady love and gave a huge shout out to her new song Kaavaalaa, which is a viral sensation on the international scene. Posting a glimpse of the song, he called it a fire and raved about the Jee Karda actress dance moves and called her the goddess of cinema. Also Read - Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma and more top 10 actors who shined on OTT in the first half of 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia had even broken her no kissing policy for Vijay, and he was extremely surprised about this. While talking about breaking her 18-year no kissing policy, Tamannaah said that she always wanted to work with Sujoy Ghosh, and she said yes to him and agreed to a little intimacy in the film. Vijay and Tamannaah's lovemaking scene became the talk of the town after the release of Lust Stories 2.