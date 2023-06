Actor Vijay Varma has our hopes set high for his upcoming Netflix series Lust Stories 2. To sprinkle some extra excitement, he is paired with , who is also his rumoured girlfriend. Vijay recently hogged the limelight for his portrayal of a dreaded serial killer in Dahaad. He also made us shudder with his stint as an abusive husband in Netflix's Darlings, where he was cast opposite . Now, after playing two back-to-back negative roles, Vijay Varma fans are convinced that the actor is going to "creep" them out again in Lust Stories 2. Also Read - Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please: A look at the MOST steamiest scenes from movies and web series on OTT

On a similar note, a social media user expressed her concern for Vijay Varma's character in Lust Stories 2 in a tweet. "I'm hoping Lust Stories mein you're not creeping us out another time," she wrote. Replying to her female fan, Vijay tweeted, "I'm playing the nicest guy in lust stories."

I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories. ? https://t.co/XE3dY2w8Oz — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 8, 2023

Director Sujoy Ghosh Agrees With Vijay

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is also one of the directors of Lust Stories 2, confirmed Vijay's claims. Sharing a clip from the upcoming Netflix anthology, he tweeted, "As Vijay Varma claims… he's the nicest guy in Lust Stories."

as @MrVijayVarma claims… he’s the nicest guy in lusty stories… https://t.co/xoFH8UACu9 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 8, 2023

Lust Stories 2 Promo Clip

The video captured Tamannaah, dressed in a maroon-red saree, conducting a choir session for the elderly. She encourages them to sing the iconic, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye song. Soon, enters Vijay into the room watching Tamannaah, in admiration. The short yet sweet video ends with Tamanaaah locking eyes with Vijay.

Social media users have reacted to Vijay Varma’s tweet in the most hilarious fashion ever. While one user requested, “Some more lover boy roles ya pls. we've been creeped out enough” another quipped, “I know I will be expecting the nice guy to turn till the end. Can't trust a Vijay Varma character sorry.”

“Kya aap pe bharosa karna safe hai? (Is it safe to trust you?) Till the end credits, I'll have all doubts about your character,” came another sarcastic comment. Actor , who co-starred with Vijay in Dahaad also urged the actor to “show proof” that he is indeed going to play a nice guy. Vijay has replied to many of the tweets.

Besides Vijay and Tamannaah, Lust Stories 2 also boast a cast ensemble of , , , and . The directors include Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen, , and Amit Ravindernath. Meanwhile, Vijay Verma’s next will be Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X.