Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one couple whom fans and paps adore a lot. Their whirlwind romance has been one of the epic love stories of 2023 in Bollywood. Fans loved their chemistry in Lust Stories 2, the project that kickstarted their love affair. While reports say that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are enjoying this courtship phase, and have no plans to marry soon but fans are hopeful for a quick wedding. Vijay Varma had a terrific 2023 with top projects like Jaane Jaan, Dahaad and Kaalkoot. He seems very happy in his personal space too. Also Read - Vijay Varma to tie the knot with Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor spills beans about his wedding plans

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Vijay Varma asked about his wedding plans by a fan

Vijay Varma did a small Q and A session with his fans on Instagram. A female fan asked, him, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!!". The actor reacted with a witty response. He wrote, "My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi." As we know, Vijay Varma is from the city of Hyderabad. His family is originally from Rajasthan but he has grown up in the city of Charminar.

Trending Now

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia not shying away from flaunting their love

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been seen in many events on and off. The couple are adored by the paparazzi who love to tease them. It seems they struck a chord instantly when they met for Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah Bhatia told him that he would be the first actor she did ever kiss on screen. Over time, they bonded over love for food, travel and films. The couple said it was an organic love story. Throughout the years, rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia marrying have filled media headlines. From co-star to cricketer and businessman, she has laughed them off.