Bollywood's cutest couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for a while now and their PDA has often left fans gushing over their love. The two paint the town red with their love and give major couple goals. Well, recently there were reports that the head over heels in love couple are soon going to tie the knot. Recently, Darlings actor Vijay spilled beans on his wedding plans and here's what he said.

In a recent conversation at Sahitya AajTak, Vijay was asked about his marriage plans. The handsome actor joked that no girl wants him to get married. He added that he has no answer to this question and does not say anything to his mom or to anyone. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia glows in no makeup look; diva twins in black with BF Vijay Varma

In an interview, Vijay revealed how he never wanted to be in a relationship with someone from the industry. He also said how his bae Tamannaah changed his ideology. He said that when he started seeing her, he found so much value in having somebody who knows the game and understands the business. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma all set to tie the knot?

Tamannaah spoke about her marriage plans in an interview with India Today and said that she feels one should get married when they want to get married as it is a big responsibility. She even said that marriage takes a lot of work and said that when one is ready to take the responsibility then they should do it.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Jaane Jaan. He will next be seen in Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.