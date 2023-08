Vijay Varma surely knows how to win over his female fans. While the actor has been receiving praises for his latest web show Kaalkoot, recently a video of him making a strong case for how women should not be shamed for talking about their period pain has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Kaalkoot to Dahaad: 5 towering performances of Vijay Varma that prove his range as an actor

In the video, Vijay can be seen some troll comments from Twitter, where a user shamed women for talking about their period pain on social media. “It’s so disgusting the way some girls complain about their period pain in social media. Yes we know you guys go through a lot of pain but just keep it in your pants,” the tweet read. Speaking about the same, Vijay said, “once their heart breaks, they continuously write bad poetry for 3 years. And girls suffer from pain every month, so no one should talk about it? This is also hypocrisy, isn’t it? Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Emotional as Fan Touches Her Feet and Reveals Actress Face Tattoo; Watch

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vagabomb (@vagagram)

Several users lauded Vijay supporting women with his comments. One user wrote, “No wonder Tammannaah is going Gaga over him. Guys understanding PMS is like aaj ke zamaane mein diya le ke ladka dhundhna.” Another comment read, “a new level in respect has been unlocked.” Meanwhile, Vijay recently won the Best actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his show, Dahaad. Speaking about winning the award, Vijay said at the event, “Thank you so much. Thank you IFFM for honouring me and my work in Darlings, sorry Dahaad. Sorry guys its not my mistake I was nominated in both the categories. Just a humble flex.” Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma, Kennedy and more; Indians and Indian films to watch out for this year

Trending Now

He continued, “So I would like to dedicate my award to my director Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi who thought of this incredible devil of a character and thought of me to play it. I first was very angry with them for approaching me for this part but eventually I realised there's so much more to this story than serial killer.”

“I finished shooting and i take something from the set, I take a memory from the set but with this i was like I don't want to take anything back home. There's no way. But I'm glad that today I am taking this award for Dahaad and I share this with my family,” Vijay added.