Vijay’s TVK gains momentum: Tracing mass hero's gradual transformation into distinct political voice

Star Vijay's incredible journey isn't just limited to box office success. It also gives his fans an insight into how a carefully built screen image emerged and evolved alongside shifting public expectations.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is already making waves as his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leads in several constituencies on the day of counting of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. To be honest, anyone who’s closely followed his films over the years - and we don't just mean his hardcore fans - didn't find his decision to shift into politics shocking. It’s something many had been expecting for a while now. Reason? Tamil Nadu has seen several actors step into politics. And in Vijay's case, his followers could understand all signals. Read on to know how his films carried small hints of political messaging.

Vijay didn’t begin his journey as mass hero

Vijay's fans would agree that he never burst onto the scene as a mass action hero. As the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay's early career was about romantic roles. This was the time he was featured in multiple family dramas including Kathalukku Mariyathai and Thullatha Manam Thullum. These films featured him playing the boy-next-door, and adhered to characters that weren't just sweet, but also emotional and empathetic.

What's interesting to note is that none of Vijay's films - that were shot in the '90s - had anything associated with politics. But all these films played an instrumental role in making people trust him. Since Vijay continued to play relatable, and emotional characters, Vijay was successful in resonating with the viewers. This further helped him build a strong bond with the audience.

Interestingly, these movies also emerged as true commercial entertainers. None of his film focused on faith in systems or institutions. Instead, Vijay’s characters were crafted in such a manner that he would deliver justice when the system couldn't. And this is expected to have struck a chord with viewers who were irked with political inefficiency.

Vijay embraces action hero image

The real turning point in Vijay’s career came in the early 2000s. This was when he made a decision to shift to action-packed “mass” roles. Thamizan, directed by Abdul Majith, featured Vijay as a young, idealistic lawyer. Later, films like Ghilli by Dharani and Pokiri by Prabhu Deva cemented his image as a mass hero.

2011 marked a shift in Vijay’s cinema

An important shift happened around 2011 - following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election 2011 - wherein All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam emerged as winner. Vijay’s films consciously focused more on political and social themes. This transition was also marked by his successful collaborations with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss, especially in movies like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Vijay's Kaththi revolved around issues like farmers’ struggles and how MNCs exploit natural resources. It simplifies things so that everybody could understand. So while Vijay’s initial journey was about building emotional trust, the next phase was more about channeling that trust into more politically aware narrative without losing that connect with the common man. In Mersal, directed by Atlee, Vijay was featured in a triple role. But what really stood out was his doctor avatar. By asking for just Rs 5, he was seen as a symbol of what healthcare should look like. In another popular film, Sarkar, he was featured as a powerful tech CEO. He returns to India only to discover he can’t vote. That led to a bigger fight against electoral malpractice.

So if you think Vijay’s political journey kicked off with a party launch or a fiery speech, it actually didn’t. The journey started much earlier wherein his roles became an instant hit with the viewers, and helped him transform from favourite hero into a leader figure.

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