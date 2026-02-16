Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan not to release before April 30? Reports REVEAL…

Vijay Thalapathy's last film, Jana Nayagan, has been in the news for a month now. The film was scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but due to certification issue the release was postponed.

The release date of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has been announced. According to the latest reports, the film will no longer be released in theaters before April 30, 2026. Earlier, there were discussions that the film could come out in February or March, but now it has become clear that this is not possible. Censor issues, industry concerns, and Tamil Nadu's political climate are said to be the main reasons behind the delay.

Official statement on Jana Nayagan’s delay

Jana Nayagan’s overseas distributor in Canada has confirmed that Jana Nayakan will not release before April 30. This information was shared through the official social media account of York Cinemas. Certification issues and scheduling issues are the main reasons for the delay, the distributor said. This will also affect the film's release abroad, as usually big films are released simultaneously in India and abroad, so that marketing and collections remain strong.

Check out the post here:

What is the biggest hurdle in Jana Nayagan’s release?

The biggest hurdle in the release of the film is the process associated with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the censor board's screening committee has objected to some political references and portions of the story present in the film. For this reason, the film was sent for review several times. At present, talks are going on between the makers and the board to make the necessary changes and get the certificate, but the basic story of the film should not be compromised. The film was earlier scheduled to release in January 2026, but had to be postponed due to censorship issues.

Is Tamil Nadu election also the reason for Jana Nayagan delay?

Apart from this, the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are also affecting the release. Since Vijay is all set to take a plunge into politics and the socio-political issues are being addressed in the film as well, the makers don't want any controversies. Additional investigations, legal troubles, or political controversies may arise if the film is released during the elections. That is why the end of April is considered a relatively safe time.

What is the new release date of Jana Nayagan?

So far, the makers of the film or digital partner Netflix have not officially announced the new release date. The team is said to be waiting for the final clearance from the CBFC first. Jana Nayakan is being promoted as Vijay's last film before he enters politics, so it is a special watch for the industry and fans.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more