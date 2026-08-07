Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam WITHDRAWS Divorce petition, family court CLOSES case after her request

Read further to know as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay finally got some personal relief, his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, decided to withdraw her divorce petition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay just got some personal relief, his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, decided to withdraw her divorce petition. The Chengalpattu Family Court closed the case, ending months of gossip and public buzz. Sangeetha joined the court hearing over video and let the judge know she didn’t want to go ahead with the divorce anymore. After about 15 minutes of talking things through, the judge agreed and wrapped everything up.

When did Sangeetha filed for divorce?

All this started back in February 2026, when Sangeetha filed for divorce, citing various reasons like growing emotional distance and Vijay stepping back from family life. There were claims in the petition that Vijay had been traveling abroad and attending events with another actress, which upset Sangeetha and their two kids. Vijay’s side stayed quiet throughout, all the details just came from what was apparently in the court papers.

All about Vijay and Sangeetha's maritial life?

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married since August 1999, almost 27 years now and have two kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. When the divorce petition became public, speculation went wild about what would happen next. Now, with Sangeetha calling off the case, people are wondering if they’re headed for reconciliation. But neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has explained why she changed her mind.

Vijay's family dynamic

The timing is interesting, Vijay’s juggling his political life while managing all this at home. His son Jason is gearing up to direct his first movie, Sigma, with Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, though the film’s release got pushed back. On top of all this, rumors about Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan won’t die down, especially after they were seen together at events, including her birthday. Even so, both have kept quiet and ignored the headlines. Now that the divorce case is over, everyone’s waiting to see what Vijay and Sangeetha do next.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

