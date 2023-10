Queen was a game changer for Kangana Ranaut. The Bollywood diva proved her mettle as a star actor with this very film and earned all the recognition she deserved. After Queen there was no looking back for the actress, and the good news is that Vikas Bahl is all set to make the sequel to the film, and that too with Kangana Ranaut. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vikas Bahl got candid about his plans on making Queen 2, after we quizzed him about how making sequels is a trend right now and if there are possibilities to make a sequel to it. To which Vikas Bahl said, "Every day I wake up with a thought of making Queen 2, and hopelessly, I will definitely announce it someday". Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao: Celebrities who took a dig at other stars in interviews

When further quizzed by Vikas Bahl if he will have Kangana in the film or introduce a new face as this film made the actress's career, Vikas said," I will not take credit for that; Kangana is a brilliant actress, and I cannot imagine anyone else but only her for Queen 2. I will make the film only with her and no one else".