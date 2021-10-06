Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni hitched since a year? The art gallery owner addresses him as husband on social media

Today, the news has come out that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni. While the filmmaker has not confirmed the news, it is being said that the marriage indeed happened. This has been reported to ETimes. We tried to reach out to the filmmaker but he did not pick up his call. However, it looks confirmed as Shwetambari Soni has addressed Vikram Bhatt as her husband in some of her social media posts. A source tells us, "The wedding happened a long time back. It has been a year at least. We guess that due to the lockdown they were able to keep it a secret or under wraps. Shwetambari is mother to two sons from a previous marriage." Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's drug case, these 24 Bollywood CRIMES shook the nation – view pics

The lady is the owner of an art gallery in the city. It seems she is known to industry folks as well. Shwetambari posted pics from what looked like her wedding ceremony in a white and gold lehenga. Check out her Instagram posts here... Also Read - Birthday Special: Ranbir Kapoor's 11 SHOCKING link-ups and relationships before he lost his heart to Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

In May 2021, she first seems to have first addressed Vikram Bhatt as her husband on social media. She says she is grateful to have found him in such testing times in her life. Also Read - 10 of the most talked about Bollywood celeb link-ups that startled everyone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

Vikram Bhatt was earlier known for his relationships with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. It was his love affair with Sushmita Sen during the making of Dastak that apparently led to his marriage being over. Sushmita Sen told Simi Garewal on her show, "The wife and him were not living together, and I cannot go around feeling guilty or make a person feel guilty if he had a bad marriage. I don't feel guilty because I have done something very openly with a very open conscience. I know that the man was in a divorce when I met him, and I wasn't going to wait to tell the world that I loved him just because he hadn't gone through with his divorce yet."