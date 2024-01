Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's Ghulam was one of the most popular films of the 90's era. Be it the song, Aati kya Khandala, or the on-screen chemistry between Aamir and Rani, people still remember the film vividly. However, do you know that the film shoot was not a smooth ride? In a recent conversation, director Vikram Bhatt revealed Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt's fallout on the sets of Ghulam. He also recalled how actress Rani Mukerji's voice had to be dubbed as back then people were not fond of her voice. Also Read - Nupur Shikhare shares dreamy pictures with wife Ira Khan from their reception party; shares a cute message for his bubs

Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt's huge fallout

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram Bhatt recalled the shoot of his most popular film Ghulam which was released in the year 1998. The movie starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji was a huge box-office success. Vikram recalled that during the shoot, Aamir Khan and his brother Mahesh Bhatt had a huge fallout. Vikram stated that Aamir said to Mahesh that he wants Ghulam to be the most important part of his life. To which Mahesh Bhatt sternly refused. Vikram Bhatt explained that both Aamir and Mahesh were honest and right at their place.

Vikram also revealed that he decided to cast Rani Mukerji after seeing her film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Vikram said he loved Rani's performance in the film. However back then people suggested him not to cast her as people did not like her voice. Vikram told everyone that he will cast her as she is a good actress and voice is not an issue as that can be easily dubbed. Rani Mukerji's voice was later dubbed by Mona Ghosh Shetty. The film did receive several Filmfare nominations.