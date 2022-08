Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan recently sang a new song, Hindustan Meri Jaan, and shared it with his fans on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. Hrithik took to his Instagram on Monday evening and posted the video. His singing skills left fans awestruck. In the video, sports persons and athletes were preparing for winning tournaments representing India. Moreover, the music video showed glimpses of The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and space programs. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: The net worth of Vikram Vedha actor will leave you stunned [video]

Different parts of the country and a variety of cultures were also shown in the video. The video ended with 'cheer for India'. The lyrics of the song is, 'Hindustaan Meri Jaan'. captioned the post, "Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones although won’t make the bad singing better. In hope and dedicated to the true spirit of freedom. Freedom for every single individual. Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track." Also Read - Prabhas Vs Hrithik Roshan: Saalar to clash with Fighter at the box office

Watch the video - Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha; here's why netizens are against upcoming biggies

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

He completed the post as, “Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promises to do proper way next time. @jjustmusicofficial @warnermusicindia #VandeMataram.”

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, wrote, "Hair raising! Jai Hind." Sussanne Khan commented, "Fab God bless you Rye (Hrithik). To always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways! This is amazing." Rumoured girlfriend left black heart emojis in the post.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan and . The movie will be released on September 30. He will also be seen in Fighter alongside .