Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on 30th September 2022, and fans of both the actors are eagerly waiting for the teaser and the trailer of it. Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 release War, but Saif has been entertaining his fans even during the pandemic with his movies and web series, and now all eyes are on the actor as trade expects a powerful performance from him.

In Vikram Vedha, Saif plays the role of Vikram, a tough, heroic, and honest cop. It's something that Saif hasn't done on the big screen for a long time. So, it surely makes moviegoers excited to watch him in a role like this.

Even though the teaser and the trailer are not yet out, there's a good pre-release buzz about Vikram Vedha. It's a remake of a hit Tamil film of the same name, and Pushkar–Gayathri, who had helmed the original movie, have also directed the remake. It is expected to take the box office by storm, and get Bollywood back on track.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Saif has Adipurush lined up in which he will be seen playing the role of Lankesh. The movie, which also stars and , will release in January 2023. Saif teams up with his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut, for Adipurush. The actor’s performance in the 2020 release was appreciated a lot. So, of course, now everyone is waiting to see Saif as Lankesh in Adipurush.

Well, clearly Saif’s upcoming releases look perfect big screen outings, and it won’t be surprising if they make a strong mark at the box office.