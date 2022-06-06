Vikram Vedha: Director Gayatri reveals the reason why Hrithik Roshan was cast as Vedha in the Hindi remake

had left everyone talking about him after he had unveiled his first look as Vedha from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Smeared in blood, the Greek God of Bollywood sported a rugged yet intense avatar with a heavy beard and mustache along with a pair of sunglasses. One half of the film's directors, Gayatri, has now revealed the reason why she chose to cast Hrithik as Vedha in the Hindi remake. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors and their favourite food will make your mouth water

During her recent media interaction, Gayatri claimed that Hrithik was one of the first actors how had called to congratulate her after the release of her 2017 film. She said that Hrithik understood the depth and spirit of Vikram Vedha. So she decided to bring him onboard. She described him as a superb performer and said that it has been a great experience working with him so far on the project.

The director further added that Hrithik always looks at the bigger picture and keeps working on making things better in every step. Gayatri said that even though they don't agree with each other on everything, there is no ego clash. Whenever Hrithik wants to have clarifications, it is always about the film's plot and less about him. She went on to call him 'extremely down to earth.'

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. The film is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and .

Hrithik recently informed his fans that he has ditched the beard that he had grown for Vikram Vedha. He shared a mirror selfie from his dressing up session. He captioned the picture, "Last night. Also last post with beard." The movie will hit the big screens globally on September 30.