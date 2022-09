Vikram Vedha has released in theatres today (September 30) and the film is getting great reviews from both fans and critics. However, Vikram Vedha is leaked online in full HD version to watch online and for free download just a few hours after its release. The film is not the first one but the latest to become a victim of rampant online piracy. The film Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam has also met a similar fate and has been leaked online on various torrent sites. According to reports, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan full movie leaked online HD versions are available for free on sites like Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more such. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Public Review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film is HIT or Flop? Check fans' reactions [Watch Video]

Big Blow to Vikram Vedha makers as movie leaks online

While the makers of Ponniyin Selvan have taken measures to negate the effect, the Vikram Vedha team has not announced anything as yet but we are sure their team is doing their best to get such piracy sites blocked. This online leak is a big blow to filmmakers and the business of cinema and we at BollywoodLife urge our readers to not get tempted to watch movies on these platforms but only in theatres and authorized OTT channels. The film Vikram Vedha is getting great reviews and people are calling Hrithik and Saif's performance and their scenes together a treat to watch. We are sure that the experience of watching the cop-gangster drama on the big screen will be unparalleled. Online piracy is also a crime as per the Copyright Act in India. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film sees 15-20% morning occupancy; should pick up in evening to open at THIS amount

What's Vikram Vedha about?

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, it is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name directed by the same directors Gayathri and Pushkar. The original film starred and . There were reports that the film is a frame-to-frame copy of the OG but the directors set the record straight and the viewers are now seeing the film and loving the experience. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, Vikram Vedha also stars , Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani amongst others. Also Read - Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film impresses moviegoers; fans can’t stop praising the former’s act