Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans of Hrithik will get to watch him on the big screen after a gap of nearly three years, and the actor’s look as Vedha has impressed one and all. Even Saif is looking quite promising as Vikram in the film. Recently, the shooting of the film was wrapped up and Hrithik took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the sets. Also Read - Monica Bedi to Mamta Kulkarni: Bollywood actresses who got into a relationship with the most dreaded underworld dons

It's a wrap for Vikram Vedha

posted, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date. See you at the cinemas.” Also Read - Nayanthara's luxe bungalow to Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor's diamond band to Alia Bhatt: Most expensive gifts couple's gave each other on wedding day

Vikram Vedha, a remake of Tamil Film

Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred and in the lead roles. Pushkar–Gayathri, who had directed the original film, also helmed the remake. Also Read - Ranveer Singh’s life is in danger and only you can save him

While Hrithik and Saif’s fans are excited for the film, a few netizens are not keen on the movie as it’s a remake. A netizen wrote, “Hindi Remake of a popular movie which is available on YouTube in Hindi. Kyun koi theatre jaaega?”

Hindi Remake of a popular movie which is available on YouTube in Hindi.

Kyun koi theatre jaaega? ? — Bharat Jesani । भारत जेसानी (@Sindh_Indus_IND) June 10, 2022

Re make of vikram vedha Tamil film..Tamil film better version than the Hindi version..don't waste ur time — Khatuprince (@Khatuprince) June 10, 2022

Sir kuch naya content pe kaam karte kya yeh already dekha hua movie ko phir se banaye hai. Kuch naya fresh hona mangta — आमिस्ह् नरेशो पतेल् (@amisharjunpatel) June 10, 2022

Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The first looks of Hrithik and Saif were unveiled a few months ago. The movie will be clashing with ’s pan-India film Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1. The teaser of the Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer will be out in the first week of July.