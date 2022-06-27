Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are going to star in Vikram Vedha. It is a remake of the 2017 popular Tamil language film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri who helmed the original hit are going to direct the Hindi remake as well. Recently, the makers of Vikram Vedha opened up on making the Hindi version starring Hrithik and Saif. Pushkar and Gayatri hope the people won't find it too bollywoodised. Also Read - Ram Setu vs Thank God, Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan and more; 5 BIG box office Clashes that are all set to take place in second half of 2022

Vikram Vedha won't be bollywoodised

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Pushkar and Gayatri share that they have an idea of how to make films in a certain and that they are going to stick to the same. Pushkar shared that he hopes people won't think kg it as Bollywoodised or anything. He adds that there had been no pressure on them both to make the film in a certain way from anyone. "There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way," he says before adding that the producers had approached them after watching Vikram Vedha and liking it. They expressed the desire to remake the film in Hindi with them serving as the directors. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is a fan of girlfriend Saba Azad's singing; praises her new song, says, 'This is...'

The major difference between Vikram Vedha Tamil and Hindi remake

If reports are anything to go by, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is being made on a budget of whopping Rs 175+ crores. The Tamil original's budget was about Rs 11 crore. Pushkar reacted to the Hindi remake and shared that the scale of Hrithik and Saif's film is much bigger and it has only given them scope to explore and do more things in the film. Also Read - After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will JugJugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra and other Hindi films revive Bollywood box office?

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, , and others. In Vikram Vedha, Saif plays Vikram while Hrithik plays Vedha, which were played by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the original. Vikram Vedha is scheduled for a September 30, 2022 release.