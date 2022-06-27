Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer makers open up on the remake; reveal it is not 'Bollywoodised'

Vikram Vedha makers Pushkar-Gayatri opened up on remaking the Hindi version starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Pushkar Gayatri directed the 2017 Tamil original starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as well.