Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is currently in cinemas and has received a great audience response. Both, Hrithik and Saif are being praised for their performances as Vedha and Vikram in this Hindi remake of Pushkar and Gayathri directorial. Vikram Vedha is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer film of the same name. And as Hrithik Roshan moves on to his new project, he has signed off as Vedha. The actor penned a heartfelt note, thanked the director duo and even shared what his learning has been from Vedha. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film sees a 20% jump on Sunday; strong hold a must from Monday

Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan signs off as Vedha

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet video of himself cutting the black thread he had tied on his hand. The actor, in order to let go of Vedha, had to cut the black thread. He revealed doing such a thing every time he felt terrified of a character he was going to portray. In his post, Hrithik Roshan shared that he wore a red Mauli while playing Kabir in . He shared it's also a black thread sometimes. Hrithik tried recalling when he started doing this gesture but shared that Vedha started wearing it during the dress rehearsals itself. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates October 3: Ankit Gupta 'REAL' bond with Priyanka Choudhary, Kareena Kapoor Khan buys new car worth Rs 2 crore and more

Explaining why he started this tradition with each character and film, Hrithik revealed that it help him honour and anchor the commitment he made with himself, like a secret pact. Hrithik shared that for Vedha, he tried cutting off the band multiple times. Firstly when the shoot got over, then when the dubbing was done but he just couldn't. Finally, he was able to let it go when he could answer the questions he had in his mind. Describing his journey as Vedha, Hrithik revealed that he learned to be at peace with his failings through him, as unafraid and unapologetic. He thanked the directors and writers for the role and movie and let go "with love and gratitude." Also Read - Vikram Vedha OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film cracks deal with THIS digital platform, set to release on THIS date?

Advertisement

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Vikram Vedha box office

Meanwhile, at the box office front, Vikram Vedha is minting money and making decent business. Talking about business, Vikram Vedha opened at the box office with Rs 10.45 crore nett. It earned Rs 13.10 crore on day 2 and on day 3, Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 15.72 crore. The overall Vikram Vedha weekend box office collection stands up to Rs 39.27 crores.