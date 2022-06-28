The Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha has been in talks ever since it was announced because of a.) The fact that it's a remake to a highly popular Tamil movie and b.) It features two famous as also highly skilled Bollywood stars in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Suffice it to say that Vikram Vedha is hands down one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies among the upcoming ones. Well, if you're among those who're eagerly awaiting the film, then what you're about to read is going to leave you pretty disappointed. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna's net worth, luxurious home and more will leave you zapped

Vikram Vedha budget shoots up

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that just like the original Vikram Vedha, writer and Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri were keen on completing the movie on a limited budget – obviously more than what the Tamil movie was made on, given the cast, but still much less than what a film is usually made on. However, it looks like Hrithik himself had other ideas, which could hurt the film's commercial prospects in the long run. Also Read - Vivian Dsena Birthday Special: As the Sirf Tum star turns 34, let us revisit the times he grabbed headlines for various reasons

Hrithik Roshan demands sets in Dubai; refuses to shoot in UP

The same source added that while Pushkar and Gayathri were keen to shoot the movie in some decrepit lanes of UP, just like they had in Tamil Nadu with the Kollywood Vikram Vedha, in order to maintain the same gritty looks and feel. However, it seems that Hrithik Roshan flat out refused this model of shooting and instead, urged the writer and Director duo as also the producers to recreate the same lanes of Uttar Pradesh via lavish sets in Dubai, which has allegedly shot up the film's budget straight away by double. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin birthday special: Did you know the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant worked with Siddharth, Simbu and more South Indian actors before TV debut?

Besides Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also stars , Rohit Saraf and Sharib Hashmi amongst others.