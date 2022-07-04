Vikram Vedha: Not Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan wants to see if Saif Ali Khan can beat his performance

speaks his mind and doesn't want to sound diplomatic while answering questions. We all know that and Saif Ali Khan are acting together in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha after 20 years. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan as Vikram and as Vedha. While Madhavan is quite excited for the remake, he wants to see if Saif can beat his performance since he is playing his role in the remake. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Malaika Arora called out for wearing mismatched underwear; Raveena Tandon was eve-teased, pinched in locals and buses

"I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing because I have a feeling he will,” Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, son Jeh Ali Khan's London trip is all about rainbows, kisses and beaches [View Pics]

Neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha, which also stars in a prominent role, wrapped up filming on Friday. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, commenced filming in October 2021, spanning various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan again hobnobs with ex Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni in LA – check out who else joined them

Advertisement

Talking about the filming experience with Hrithik and Saif, the directors Pushkar and Gayatri said in a joint statement, "It's been an exhilarating experience shooting with the leading superstars of our country Hrithik and Saif. With our super talented and amazing crew, we've been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can't wait to show our film to the audiences."

The film is based on the Indian folktale Vikram Aur Betal, and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.