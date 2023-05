and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is finally coming on OTT. The movie will be shown on Jio Cinema. It will be streamed for free. Everyone was wondering why Vikram Vedha was not coming on a digital platform. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film came out in theatres on September 2022. The Hindi remake was made on a budget of Rs 170 to 180 crores. However, it did not perform as well as it was expected. People like the movie but the fact was that many had seen the original and were not keen to see the remake in cinema halls. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya; here’s why these films haven’t yet released on OTT

The film is a technically sound one. The cinematography is top class. Hrithik Roshan who is hailed as the industry's Greek God got into the skin of the mafia lord from Uttar Pradesh with finesse. Vikram Vedha has one of the best entry scenes in movies last year. Hrithik Roshan was kind of unrecognizable with his beard and rough looks. The actor's charisma was one of the high points of the film. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan came together for Vikram Vedha after 20 years. They worked together in Naa Tum Jaano Na Him.

Hrithik Roshan had told Varirty about Saif Ali Khan. He was quoted as saying, "He is a co-star who pushes me to deliver my best onscreen. His acting is so real and powerful that it uplifts the whole scene. If given an opportunity, I'd like to collaborate with him again." Saif Ali Khan said he was in awe of the talent of Hrithik Roshan right after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It seems had told him that he did be the next big thing.

Vikram Vedha has been directed by Pushkar and Gayatri who made the original. Parvez Sheikh won the Filmfare Award for Best Action for the movie. The BGM of the movie is very good as well.