Vikram Vedha has premiered today on Jio Cinema. and Saif Ali Khan played the main leads in the Hindi remake of the epic Tamil blockbuster. Hrithik Roshan shared his pics on social media with a message for his fans. The actor totally lived the role of the ruffian from Lucknow who goes onto becoming a mafia lord. Hrithik Roshan shared a collage of pics on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked... YOU tell me! Also by the way, you can watch the digital premier absolutely FREE ! Which I think is amazing , well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen !!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Vikram Vedha came out in theatres on September 29, 2022. The movie clashed with 's Ponniyin Selvan. It was made on a budget of close to Rs 170-180 crores but did not attain the hit status. His mother Pinkie Roshan has commented, "Dear son, it was one of your best and finest performances. I'm SO PROUD of you and so glad you chose to do this film…A true and dedicated actor YOU ARE!!!!! An actor needs to satiate his potential just like food for your soul....Surrender your potential and do more stuff that satisfies your soul. Love you for all that YOU ARE and More. Love!!Mama."

Fans have also agreed with his mother that Vikram Vedha was one of his finest works ever. People have showered compliments on social media. Take a look at some of the tweets...

#HrithikRoshan lived the character of #Vedha Deserved a 100 crs Nett for this film , anyways waiting for blockbuster #fighter pic.twitter.com/Zdnj1ePI1h — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 12, 2023

Special appreciation tweet for @iHrithik you were Fabulous as #Vedha …. The intensity during Action sequence was just … (No words) … That Devil Smile during the Interrogation scene with Saif was ? #HrithikRoshan #VikramVedhaOnJioCinema — BAWAAL on 6th OCTOBER (@VaruniacHP) May 12, 2023

Hrithik Roshan has Fighter lined up for 2024. The Yash Raj movie is being directed by . and he are coming together for the first time.