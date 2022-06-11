Radhika Apte has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Vikram Vedha which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as the male leads. While Hrithik and Saif’s first look has been unveiled, we are yet to get a glimpse of Radhika from the film. However, recently, the actress opened up about working with Hrithik and Saif. Vikram Vedha will be her third project with Saif, earlier the two had teamed up for Baazaar and Netflix’s Sacred Games. Also Read - Amber Heard spotted for the first time after defamation case verdict; gets slammed by Johnny Depp fans for travelling in a private jet

While talking to India Today about her experience of working with Saif, she said, "I have finished my shoot for Vikram Vedha. This is Saif and my third project together. I love working with him, I find him very funny. I am only laughing on the sets. Also, the directors Pushkar-Gayatri were so nice to work with. I practically cried after I finished my shoot. I really had a great time working on Vikram Vedha."

She further revealed that she doesn't have many scenes with Hrithik but it was lovely to work with him. The actress said, "I chatted with him about lots of things. He is so lovely, I had a great time with him too."

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Pushkar-Gayatri, who had helmed the original film, have directed the remake as well. While remakes haven't been doing well at the box office, it will be interesting to see what response Vikram Vedha will get.

Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. The movie will be clashing with 's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan which will also be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.