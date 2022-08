Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 30th September 2022, the fans of the actors have been eagerly waiting for the teaser and the trailer of it. Their wait will be over soon as the deets about the teaser are out now. Reportedly, the teaser of Vikram Vedha will be out tomorrow (24th August 2022). Many interesting details about the teaser are out now. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: All eyes on Saif Ali Khan as trade expects his powerful performance with Hrithik Roshan to shatter box office

Vikram Vedha teaser

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Vikram Vedha will be out tomorrow (24th August 2022) morning at 11, and it is expected to take the audience by storm. The teaser of Vikram Vedha is 1 minute 46 seconds long. So, of course, we can expect a lot of scenes featuring and Saif in it. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and THESE other Bollywood stars being questioned by fans for remakes of South classics like Soorarai Pottru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and more

What to expect from the Vikram Vedha teaser?

The source told the portal that the teaser is loaded with action, dialogue baazi, and thrill. Well, these deets will surely make you excited for the teaser. Also Read - After Boycott Vikram Vedha backlash; Hrithik Roshan fans come out in support, trend 'Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha’ [View Tweets]

While we will get to watch the teaser tomorrow, reportedly, the trailer will be out in the first week of September and it will be screened globally with and starrer . The directorial is slated to release on 9th September 2022. According to the portal, a music launch will also take place before the film hits the big screens.

Boycott Vikram Vedha trend

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan saw starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and he praised the film. So, netizens started trending #BoycottVikramVedha on social media. Check out the tweets below...