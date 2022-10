Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are giving major love goals with their romance. The two are busy painting the town red with their love and are often spotted in the city together. Right from attending events together to going on vacations, both Hrithik and Saba are acting the couple game like a pro. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan girlfriend Saba Azad gives it back to a troll who called her outfit 'yuck'; 'Follows me to share her abundant hate'

Recently, Hrithik and Saba were spotted at celebrity makeup artist Vijay Palande’s engagement ceremony and were seen acing the twinning game in white outfits. The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik looked handsome in a white tuxedo, while his ladylove Saba looked gorgeous in a white crop top and high-waist trousers. Also Read - From gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha to superhero Krrish; Hrithik Roshan proves his versatility with all his reel characters

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Advertisement

In the video, and were all smiles as they posed for perfect snaps. Hrithik was seen hugging Vijay and meeting his fiance. Hrithik, Saba, Vijay and his fiance posed for the camera.

Hrithik and Saba were even spotted at Richa Chadha and ’s reception party. Saba was brutally trolled for wearing green traditional wear. Hrithik and Saba's relationship has garnered a lot of attention and netizens have trolled them massively.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and . He also has Fighter with .