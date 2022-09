has been in the news ever since his name cropped up as one of the potential actors to essay the role of Dev in the directorial sequel. During his recent press conference for Vikram Vedha, Hrithik dropped a major hint about being a part of Brahmastra 2 and Ramayan. "After Vikram Vedha, I will resume Fighter and then there is potential for the other films you mentioned,” he said when asked if he was a part of the two films. Also Read - Before Vikram Vedha, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood stars excelled in 2-hero cop and gangster dramas

There have been lots of speculations about who will play Dev in Brahmastra part 2. Earlier, it was reported that either Ranveer Singh or choreographer Punit Pathak has shot for the special squence as the mysterious Dev in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. However, Punit refuted the reports saying it is not true.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who have also helmed their 2017 film by the same name. In the movie, Hrithik as a dreaded gangster has been pitted against the unforgiving cop played by Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has Fighter with Deepika Padukone lined up. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand who previously worked with Hrithik in their blockbuster film War. The makers will kickstart shooting from mid-November and is set to release in September 2023. The movie is said to have high-octane action and dramatic sequences, loaded with heavy VFX.