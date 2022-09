Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has always done quality films which are content driven. His commercial movies have also worked in his favour. The actor is all set for the release of his next movie Vikram Vedha. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2017 hit movie with the same name. The movie has been directed by Pushkar-Gayatri who has also directed the original movie. The movie marks the return of the actor post three years after his film War. Also Read - Vikram Vedha-Ponniyin Selvan, Thank God-Ram Setu and more; biggies that are all set to clash at the box office

Lately, in an interview, the actor spoke about his son Hridaan and Hrehaan's views about his movies. He revealed to ETimes that he often takes feedback from his sons related to his movies. The actor said that his children have watched all kinds of cinema and also have a different perspective. He wants that perspective which he wants to incorporate. He and his children love to discuss. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan not promoting the film together for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

He also said that his babies remove his old work and discuss the same with him. He is very grateful for their honest feedback. He does not know if they would like to get into this field but he wants his children to explore and find something best that suits them. Also Read - Vikram Vedha movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Hrithik-Saif's film a 'blockbuster'

Advertisement

Check out Hrithik Roshan with his children-Hridaan and Hrehaan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor further spoke about looking back at his career and reflecting on his growth as a superstar. He said that he looks at his past work and gets cringed. This is because he does not know how his earlier work received so much love. He is very critical about his performance but he has never been disappointed by the same.

The actor further quipped that on a positive note the more mistake hhe makes, it has helped him grow. He is grateful that he has been doing quality work for the past 22 years in the industry and has been a part of many relevant movies.