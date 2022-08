Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has proved his mettle as an actor and as a bankable star. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Vikram Vedha and recently at an event, Hrithik did something that no one expected. At a brand event, when a fan came on stage to meet the actor he touched Hrithik’s feet; soon the actor also touched the fan’s feet and shocked everyone. Also Read - KRK alleges Hrithik Roshan showed him Kangana Ranaut’s private pictures during his legal battle with her

has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news nowadays because of Vikram Vedha, and now, the actor's video of touching his feet has gone viral. Netizens can't stop praising Hrithik and they are calling him the 'most humble person'. Check out the tweets below…

Down to Earth Hrithik it's great to see him respecting his fan, my grand salute to Hrithik, take a bow. — Stylish Sudin (@GhatySudin) August 27, 2022

That's beautiful

Giving respect and taking respect

A very important lesson to learn by all

A great example — waheeda narine aka meena (@NarineWaheeda) August 27, 2022

The most humble person ?❤️ — Arpan Roy (@iarpanhr) August 27, 2022

Clearly, Hrithik's gesture towards the fan is winning hearts as not many Bollywood stars do such things with their fans. He has surely left everyone impressed.

Talking about Vikram Vedha, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and it is slated to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released, and it received a decent response. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Fighter which also stars in the lead role. Directed by , Fighter is slated to release in September next year. Moviegoers are excited to Hrithik and Deepika on the big screen together for the first time.