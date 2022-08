After , Vikram Vedha is going to hit the cinema halls. The movie is coming on September 30, 2022. We will see Saif Ali Khan and team up for the first time for this movie. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the cult Tamil gangster flick. Pushkar Gayatri are directing the Hindi version as well. Today, a screening of the teaser was held for the fraternity. Those who have seen it are raving about it. This is what noted film critic tweeted, "What a teaser! ‘Vikram Vedha’ is gonna open big if the teaser is anything to go by. Take a bow all producers of the film, Pushkar-Gayatri director duo, @iHrithik, , Saif Ali Khan and entire team. I’ve seen this kind of goosebumps-inducing teaser after a long time." Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Release date, runtime and more; here's all you need to know about the teaser of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer

What a teaser! ‘Vikram Vedha’ is gonna open big if the teaser is anything to go by. Take a bow all producers of the film, Pushkar-Gayatri director duo, @iHrithik , Saif Ali Khan and entire team. I’ve seen this kind of goosebumps-inducing teaser after a long time. pic.twitter.com/qCCgh4PG2F — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 23, 2022

The comments on the teaser are mostly positive. It seems Hrithik Roshan is in sublime form. The superstar's last release WAR made Rs 500 crores worldwide. He is someone the audience is keen to see.

#VikramVedhateaser is FIRE ??? A potential BLOCKBUSTER ???#HrithikRoshan is really a chameleon in acting. Rocks as Vedha. And #SaifAliKhan seems terrific! If the teaser is anything to go by, it’ll bring the much needed RESPITE for #Bollywood. #VikramVedha — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 23, 2022

Vikram Vedha is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Now fans are super excited for the film. The teaser will be out tomorrow. There was a lot of talk about how might play one of the roles in the movie but ultimately it was Hrithik Roshan.