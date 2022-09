After impressing everyone with the teaser, now the makers of Vikram Vedha have released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and it is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. Pushkar–Gayathri, who had directed the original film, has also helmed the remake. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans and they are going berserk on social media. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1, Adipurush and more: Massive Budgets of upcoming South Indian films will leave you in a tizzy

The trailer of Vikram Vedha is good, there is some raw action, dialoguebaazi and it has a mass appeal to it. , is simply outstanding in the trailer, proving that he is not just a good-looking star but a versatile actor. Saif Ali Khan also grabs our attention, and leaves a mark with just a couple of scenes. A special mention to the background music, it’s simply amazing. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun participates in the look test for the second instalment; here's director Sukumar's reaction

The fans are loving the trailer, and they can’t stop praising it. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Brahmastra: Fees of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and other actors will leave you STUNNED

Advertisement

Kya Khatarnak Trailer hai sir .

Much better than Teaser ?..

Blockbuster hai Blockbuster..

First Day Night Show ??????????? — Iam Genius (@Abhishe92949457) September 8, 2022

Sir trailer bole dhassuuuuu???

Totally goosebumps ?

Love you hritzz❤️ — hrithikian_aanshi (@hrithikianaans2) September 8, 2022

Goosebumps @iHrithik sir, what a trailer it is..! I have seen Vijay Sethupathy in you. Mind blowing sir, can't wait for the Big Screen experience.. Lots of thumbs??? — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@manojsahu1010) September 8, 2022

While most of the netizens are loving the trailer, there are some people who are tolling it and stating that the original film was better. Check out their tweets below…

B grade version of Vijay setupaty.. pic.twitter.com/Uvqfycx23I — ÃKçH (@AKASH_AK47001) September 8, 2022

We already seen original Vikramvedha...So we don't want to waste our money by seeing this copycat film — Amol (@amolviews) September 8, 2022

Well, it is expected that after , Vikram Vedha will create a storm at the box office. This year, remakes have failed to make a mark, but after watching the trailer of the Hrithik and Saif starrer, we can hope that it will get the audiences to the theatres.

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on 30th September 2022. While there’s no Bollywood Biggie releasing that day, Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan’s Hindi dubbed version will be clashing with Vikram Vedha.