After a long time, the industry is going to witness the clash of the two titans, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I at the box office. Both films are releasing on September 30 and there has been a tremendous buzz on the two star-studded films. While director Pushkar said that you can't beat 's directorial, said that for him it's just Vikram Vedha over Ponniyin Selvan.

During their recent press conference in New Delhi, the team of Vikram Vedha were asked about the box office clash with Ponniyin Selvan. One-half of the director duo, Pushkar told the media, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can’t beat that. It’s a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Sdaturday-Sunday. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure.”

However, Hrithik seemed to be up for the competition at the box office. He jokingly said that he hasn't read Ponniyin Selvan so for him it's just Vikram Vedha. He then agreed with director Pushkar and added, "Yeah, go watch both the films.”

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. The basic idea of Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal. It stars Hrithik, Saif Ali Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. It stars Vikram, , , , Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, , Jayaram, , Rahman and R. Parthiban.