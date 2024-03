Vikrant Massey has now comfortably made a place for himself in the hearts of the audiences. With his dedication and hard work, Vikrant Massey has earned enormous name and fame. Especially his recent release 12th Fail has got him several awards and accolades. However, he is in the headlines currently, as an old video of him talking about Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vikrant Massey talks about the preconceived notion he had about Sara for which he had to apologise to her. Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey opens up on how fatherhood has changed him; reveals his wife has THIS complaint

In an interview with Film Companion, Vikrant Massey was asked why he wasn't expecting Sara Ali Khan to be receptive. To this, he said that it is because of the preconceived notions about her being more focused on hair and makeup because of her starkid status. He added that all of it stemmed from the debate over Nepotism and privilege that took place over the past few years. He said that he fell prey to it and ended up believing it. A part of his quote reads, "And a lot of what you end up believing also depends on the noise and people around you. A part of me did feel like, you know, star hai, popular star hai. I’m miles off the star circuit… Priorities shayad hair makeup hongi. I told her and I apologised." Vikrant Massey then praised Sara Ali Khan for her dedication as an actor. However, Sara Ali Khan shared that she does not recall him apologise and said, "I’m used to this, a little bit. I understand where I come from, who I am. There are preconceived notions attached to it and that doesn’t bother me." Also Read - 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey burnt his skin while prepping for the film? Know here

Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan worked together in a movie called Gaslight. It released in 2023 on Disney+Hotstar. It is a psychological thriller with some intense twists and turns. Also Read - The Sabarmati Report: 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey raises an important question about the Godhra incident; netizens react

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is trending as her movie Ae Watan Mere Watan is soon going to release on Prime Video on March 21. Vikrant Massey is still basking in the success of 12th Fail. He has also become a father and is enjoying every moment of parenthood.