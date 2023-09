Actor Vikrant Massey has confirmed that his wife Sheetal Thakur is pregnant. For the unversed, Vikrant tied the knot with Sheeta Thakur, also an actor, in February 2022. Also Read - Holi 2022: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha: These popular TV and Bollywood couples will celebrate their first Holi together

Vikrant took to his Instagram handle today to share the news with his friends. He shared an adorable photo with his wife from their wedding day. As evident from the photo, the couple looks gorgeous as they smile. The photo also carried the most important message - “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.” What’s also unmissable is the delightful creative it carries – that of 2 safety pins with one of resembling a pregnant woman. The actor captioned the post, “New Beginnings”

Vikrant tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony that was held on February 18. The ceremony saw the presence of their relatives and close friends in Himachal Pradesh. While Vikrant paired a white sherwani with an off-white turban, Sheetal opted for a traditional red bridal lehenga.

While sharing the photos from his wedding, Vikrant wrote, “Sath saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya.”