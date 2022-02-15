Vikrant Massey gets married to Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony? Read Deets

was in a relationship with Sheetal Thakur for the past few years. There have been reports about their wedding, and last year, Vikrant had stated in an interview that if lockdown didn’t happen in 2020, he would have got married that year. But, the actor had revealed that he might get married in 2021. But, once again, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the wedding didn’t happen. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Vikrant and Sheetal got married yesterday in an intimate ceremony. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Love Hostel actor Vikrant Massey opens up on his plans; reveals the one thing about girlfriend Sheetal Thakur he hates [Exclusive]

A source told a portal, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy."

In 2020, Vikrant had shared a beautiful post for Sheetal. He had posted on Instagram, "Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn't matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life."

If the report about Vikrant and Sheetal’s marriage turns out to be true, it will be the fifth wedding to take place in Bollywood in the past few months, after Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, and Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s weddings.

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in Hostel which is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th March 2022. The trailer of the film was released yesterday.

While sharing the trailer, the actor posted, “Love seemed easy to us, but maybe fate has some other plans. Check out the #LoveHostelTrailer! Who would have thought love will be this scary on #ValentinesDay Tune in to #LoveHostel, streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5.”