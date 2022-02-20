Vikrant Massey has finally tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The extremely private couple had earlier had their roka ceremony in 2019, and they got engaged last year, but other than that, not much is known about their love life. Coming back to their wedding, The Love Hostel actor looked absolutely dashing as a new groom, draped in an ivory-white sherwani and pastel pagadi while his gorgeous bride, Sheetal Thakur, donned a red-striped lehenga. Sharing his wedding pics on his official Instagram handle, Vikrant Massey wrote: “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.” Check out the newlyweds below along with more pics from the wedding: Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Bigg Boss 15 contestant to tie the knot today with singer-boyfriend – check out the guest list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

More than a few of Vikrant Massey's Bollywood buddies took to his Instagram post to congratulate him and Sheetal Thakur. Gauahar Khan's comment read: "Awwwwwww the cutest two who were meant to be! God bless you two! congratulations."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been together for 7 years as they began dating in 2015. The former went from a choreographer and struggling actor to an established name in these 7 years, proving how his beloved proved to well and truly be his ladyluck. The two had also acted together in Broken But Beautiful season 1. BollywoodLife wishes the newly married couple all the very best for their future ahead.