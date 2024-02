The year has began on a fabulous note for Vikrant Massey. The actor is on the cloud nine with all the success that has come in with 12th Fail. Adding to all of this, Vikrant Massey has now become a father. He and his wife Sheetal Thakur have welcomed their son into this world. 12th Fail actor took to his social media account to share the news with all. It was in September 2023 that Vikant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirmed their pregnancy. They had shared a picture of safety pins resembling a baby in a womb. The captioned had it that New Beginnings are on the way and baby is arriving in 2024. Well, the baby is already here and their happiness sees no bounds. Also Read - 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals that THIS popular director was supposed to make the Vikrant Massey starrer

On social media, Vikrant Massey shared the news of the arrival of his baby. The copy on the announcement read, "For we have become one" and that the parents are bursting with happiness to announce the arrival of their son. As he made his post, a lot of people dropped in congratulations. His 12th Fail co-star Medha Shankar, designer Manish Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Kharbanda, Surbhi Jyoti, and many more commented on Vikrant Massey's post.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur marriage and more

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on 14 February 2022. They got married in Himachal Pradesh and exchanged the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony. Before the second wedding anniversary of the two, the couple has received the greatest joys of their lives. We congratulate Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on embracing parenthood. We all await to catch the glimpse of the little one.

Apart from this, Vikrant Massey also received a major award for his performance in 12th Fail. He won the Critics Best Actor Award at Filmfare 2024. Another big achievement is that the movie is the only Indian film to make it to the Top 50 IMDb Global movies list.