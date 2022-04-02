and Kichcha Sudeepa had worked together in and they share a great rapport with each other. Sudeepa’s next film Vikrant Rona is all set to release on 28th July 2022, and Salman today digitally launched the Hindi teaser of the film. Vikrant Rona is a Kannada movie but it will be dubbed and released in 10 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English and others. While Salman launched the Hindi teaser, Malayalam teaser was launched by , Telugu teaser was shared digitally by , and Tamil teaser was launched by Silambarasan TR. Also Read - Ajay Devgn birthday special: From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar; these are the star's best friends and worst enemies from Bollywood

While sharing the teaser Salman posted, "The world will witness the glory of #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28, 2022. Looks out of the world @KicchaSudeep wishing the best to the team. #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28 in cinemas worldwide."

Sudeepa replied to Salman and wrote, "The whole team of #VikranrRona thanks you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for being a part of our family. Love and hugs."

The teaser doesn’t give out much about the film, and only introduces us to Sudeepa’s character. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action-adventure thriller and also stars in a pivotal role.

The makers had unveiled Jacqueline’s first look from the film last year. While sharing her first look poster, Jacqueline had posted, “'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist' Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma.”

The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles. The title first look of Vikrant Rona was displayed at Burj Khalifa, Dubai last year.