Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeepa to treat fans to never seen before, specifically designed 1960s era wheels in the movie [View Pics]

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release in theatres worldwide in 3D on 28th July. Besides Kichcha Sudeep, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.