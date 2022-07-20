The fans are waiting with bated breath for Kichcha Sudeepa's upcoming fantasy adventure, Vikrant Rona, and we all know how many fans the star has all across South territories, but especially in his home state of Karnataka. The audience looks eager to witness a good combination of action, fantasy and star-power after the Virkant Rona trailer has promised much of this spectacle combo. There's another treat lined up though for Kichcha Sudeepa fans in the movie in the form of specially designed vehicles that promised to take viewers back to the 1960s era, and we've got pics of the same for you right here before the Vikrant Rona releases. Also Read - Pregnant or not, Katrina Kaif's unmissable glow in latest pics can make anyone go weak in the knees

Kicchha Sudeepa will be driving and riding these antique vehicles

Kicchha Sudeepa will be seen driving specially designed vehicles in Vikrant Rona, some of which today's audience may witness for the first time. The bike that Vikrant Rona rides in the film, which is called Phantom, was specially built for Kichcha Sudeepa, who essays the eponymous character. The audience will also see a specially designed red mini-car and a bus belonging to the same 60s era.



About the vehicles used by Kichcha Sudeep in Vikrant Rona

Describing the experience, Shivakumar J, the production designer of Vikrant Rona, who created the 1960s-styled vehicles for the Kichcha Sudeep starrer, shared, “It was my director, Anup Bhandari, who came up with the idea of giving unique vehicles to the characters. The vehicles took 1 month and a half each to make. A normal jeep was altered to make it into a bus. The work happened in Bangalore but was taken to Pune for the shoot. All the meticulous planning and attention to detail paid off as people as I’ve been getting calls about where was the bus brought from.”

About Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release in theatres worldwide in 3D on 28th July. Besides Kicccha Sudeep, the film also stars , Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It's presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India, and is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. Vikrant Rona will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.